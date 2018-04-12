Physics, math lessons come to life in soap box derby

Macon's annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby is April 14, and one of the events is the Gravity Racing Challenge for high school students. This year, there are about 20 teams from area high schools and after-school groups.
Andrea Honaker
"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Education

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

"No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long

Class teaches eating well on the go

Education

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Education

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities created this public service announcement and has encouraged schools to show it to their students, parents and faculty. The agency wants to reduce the stigma surrounding men