How 20 high school students will barrel down a Macon street using only gravity

SHARE COPY LINK Macon's annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby is April 14, and one of the events is the Gravity Racing Challenge for high school students. This year, there are about 20 teams from area high schools and after-school groups. Andrea Honaker

Macon's annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby is April 14, and one of the events is the Gravity Racing Challenge for high school students. This year, there are about 20 teams from area high schools and after-school groups. Andrea Honaker