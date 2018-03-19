Bibb, Monroe after-school activities canceled for weather

Some activities have been canceled in response to severe weather predicted for later Monday. The following announcements have been made:
Bibb County schools: All after-school and evening activities have been canceled for Monday. This includes events at Academy for Classical Education, the Cherry Blossom Concert at Central High School, sports events and practices and after-school programs.
Central City Park: Cherry Blossom Festival activities planned Monday at Central City Park in Macon have been canceled.
Monroe County schools: After-school activities have been canceled for Monday.
