Bibb teacher placed on leave after altercation with student

A Bibb County teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a physical altercation with a student.
A 15-year-old boy was wandering around his seventh-period classroom Thursday afternoon and refused to sit down after being asked by his teacher. The male teacher "shoved the student back into his seat," according to an email from Stephanie Hartley, the district's communications director.
After apologizing to the student, the teacher told him he could shove him back after class. They went into a bathroom after school at 2:35 p.m., and the student "hit the teacher one time forcefully," Hartley said.
No injuries were reported, and the teacher is on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Parents were notified of the incident through the phone message system on Friday morning.
