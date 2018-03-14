Hundreds of Bibb students join in National School Walkout

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets Pause 60 Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon 134 Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage 88 Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 58 New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 154 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 51 Class teaches eating well on the go 102 Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 64 College fair tour stopping in Macon 85 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

About 100 students at Howard High School stood in silence in the school's atrium for the National School Walkout at 10 a.m. March 14. The 17-minute demonstration for better gun control and safer schools took place in more than 3,1000 schools across America. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

