Hundreds of Bibb students join in National School Walkout

After some initial chatter and giggles, the teens became silent. Some bowed their heads, locked hands with their classmates and held signs that read "We Are United. We are Strong," "Fear Has No Place in Schools," "Howard is With You" and "Never Again."
About a hundred Howard High students stood together inside their Macon school's atrium at 10 a.m. Wednesday, joining in the National School Walkout on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. They gathered for 17 minutes, a minute of remembrance for each of the 17 victims, and returned to their classes after a round of applause signaling the end of the observance.
The national initiative, which called for federal gun reform legislation to make schools safer, was organized by the Women's March Youth Empower activist group. More than 3,100 schools — middle schools, high schools and colleges — had been registered as walkout sites on the group's website prior to the event, including Howard High and Georgia College. Students from additional schools also joined in the action Wednesday morning.
In Bibb County, about 220 students from Central High participated; 50 from Southwest High; 65 at Rutland High; and 30 to 40 at Northeast High, according to the district. At Rutland Middle, 100 students met in the media center and 350 in the cafeteria.
"It was very surreal," said Howard High School Principal Shannon Norfleet. "Seventeen minutes is a long time to stand silently. It was impactful."
Bibb County students who participated will face detention or more severe punishment if they were disruptive. Norfleet said his students would have to go to after-school detention for 20 minutes. During that time, they will be encouraged to write letters to their legislators, so their voices can continue to be heard.
The walkout extended beyond schools. Dozens of democratic legislators from both the House and Senate filed out of their chambers and into one of the grand marble lobbies of the state Capitol. They remained for roughly 17 minutes, naming each victim of the Parkland shooting and pausing for a moment of silence ahead of remarks from several legislators.
"When you hear a national call from students around the county saying that we oppose gun violence, that we need sensible measures from legislators to actually help us to be safe in our schools where we’re trying to get an education to go on and become productive citizens of the united states, the last thing we want to do is to not stand in solidarity with those students in Florida and all across the nation," Macon state Rep. James Beverly said just after the short ceremony. "So today, we want to send a signal to Georgians that the legislators hear you, that we’re going to respond."
Maggie Lee contributed to this report.
