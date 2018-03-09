Education

High school student arrested after threat about 'shooting up school'

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

March 09, 2018 05:47 PM

A Crawford County student has been arrested following an investigation into a school threat.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office learned of a threat around 3:15 p.m. Thursday about someone "shooting up the school," according to a press release. The report didn't mention a specific school being threatened, but after looking into the matter, deputies arrested a Crawford County High School student Friday morning.

The 16-year-old male student was charged with making terroristic threats and disruption of a public school. He was being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

