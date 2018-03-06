'Paw Patrol' live show coming to Macon. Here's how to get tickets

A popular children's TV show is coming to life in Macon this summer.
"Paw Patrol Live!" is scheduled for the Macon Coliseum at 6 p.m. July 10 and 11.
The Nick Jr. animated series has been on the air since 2013. It's about a boy named Ryder and six rescue dogs who protect their town and help solve everyday problems.
The theme of the live show is "The Great Pirate Adventure," and the production features a cast of about a dozen actors.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16 and start at $24.
Visit www.pawpatrollive.com/tickets/ and ticketmaster.com.
