Twiggs student in custody after threat on social media

A student at Twiggs County High School was arrested Friday after she allegedly posted a threat on social media.





Another student saw the online post and told an administrator about it Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Kim Barham said.

Administrators, the school resource officer and Twiggs County sheriff's deputies investigated, and a female student was later booked at the jail.

Barham said a weapon was never on school property. A districtwide phone call went out to parents Thursday night to notify them of the situation.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(Safety) is our top priority," Barham said. "We want to be very transparent to our parents that that is our top priority. That’s why it was vetted so closely. We followed a very strict protocol."

Messages left for Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum were not returned Friday.