Superintendent for Middle Georgia school district resigns

The superintendent of the Dooly County school district has resigned. Board of Education members unanimously approved Celeta Thomas' resignation during their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Thomas became superintendent in early 2017 and served as interim superintendent before taking on that role. Jean Thompson, formerly the district's executive director of teaching and learning, has been selected to serve as interim superintendent.
In January 2017, a whole new Dooly County school board was sworn in, replacing the five incumbent members suspended by Gov. Nathan Deal in November. The school district had received low grades on state reports for three consecutive years, and school governance and leadership issues were also cited in that decision.
The board now consists of chairman Cory Jones, Thomas Mason Jr., Katrice Taylor, Wanda Parker-Jackson and Michael Bowens.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
