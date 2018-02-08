More Videos

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:29

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

Pause
New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

College fair tour stopping in Macon 1:05

College fair tour stopping in Macon

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students 0:54

Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students

Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee spoke to seniors and athletes at Northeast High School in Macon, Georgia, on Feb. 8. She also visited Central High School later that afternoon. Andrea Honaker and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee spoke to seniors and athletes at Northeast High School in Macon, Georgia, on Feb. 8. She also visited Central High School later that afternoon. Andrea Honaker and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Education

Olympic gold medalist urges students to 'be committed to greatness'

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

February 08, 2018 06:59 PM

Jackie Joyner-Kersee grew up in a "shotgun" house in a poor neighborhood in East St. Louis, Illinois. Her family didn't have much, but she realized her dreams with the love and support of her parents and community, the Olympic gold medalist told Macon students Thursday morning.

The track-and-field star spoke to seniors and athletes at Northeast High School, reminding them that education comes first and winning goes beyond the athletic field. She visited Central High School later that afternoon.

Joyner-Kersee won six Olympic medals during her track-and-field career. She took silver in the heptathlon — an event that consists of the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter run, 800-meter run, long jump, high jump, javelin throw and shot put — in the 1984 Olympics and gold in 1988 and 1992. In the long jump event, she won gold in 1988 and bronze in 1992 and 1996.

The heptathlon world record she set in 1988 still stands, and Sports Illustrated named her the greatest female athlete of all time. Today, Joyner-Kersee is a philanthropist and public speaker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"You are here for a reason, but it's left up to you to decide where your journey will take you," she told the Northeast students. "I believe that great people can do great things. Be committed to greatness. You decide. You write your story."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia and Bibb County GEAR UP sponsored the school programs. Joyner-Kersee, a former Boys and Girls Club member who founded a club in her hometown, planned to attend the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia's Youth of the Year Celebration on Thursday night.

"She's a real champion for young people," said Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany. "She still advocates for young people, especially high-schoolers and those who come from underprivileged circumstances."

Joyner-Kersee said she wants her work in the community to be her legacy. She hoped that her visit to Macon would inspire students to stay committed to their dreams, work hard and have fun pursuing their goals.

"The least I can do is to give of my time, and all of us have time to give. That time that you share with someone can change their life," she said. "I look at the struggles that our young people are facing in today's time, dealing with a lot of things that I didn't have to deal with when I was coming up. But, there's still a sense of home or a protection. You'll find it in school. You'll find people that are just trying to help you continue on your own path and just trying to (help you) be the best that you can be."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:29

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

Pause
New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

College fair tour stopping in Macon 1:05

College fair tour stopping in Macon

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students 0:54

Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

View More Video