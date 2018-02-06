Can new charter school succeed in the same building where one has already failed?

The site of a former charter school may become home to another.
Dream Academy Charter School plans to open in August at 151 Madison St., where Macon Charter Academy operated for a year until it was ordered to shut its doors in summer 2016.
Karla Redding-Andrews, chairwoman of Dream Academy's governing board, gave details on the school's location and student enrollment at the Grand Opera House on Tuesday morning. Prospective students have between Wednesday and March 2 to apply, either online at www.dreamacademycharter.org or by visiting the Otis Redding Foundation office at 339 Cotton Ave..
Students will be selected through a random lottery March 7, according to a release.
"The Dream board has worked diligently to find the right home for our school," Redding-Andrews said. "We have never wavered from the quest to bring the best education options to this community. and to make art and music a part of a child's life in every lesson, every day."
Dream Academy will focus on music and creative arts and use the Authentic Arts Integration curriculum. Since its a state charter school, it will be open to all Georgia students.
The school will begin with kindergarten through sixth grade and add a new grade each year through 12th grade. It has received a $850,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Education for the first two years of operation.
Bibb County now has two other charter schools. State charter school Cirrus Academy, located on Pio Nono Avenue, opened to kindergarten through eighth grades in fall 2016 and has almost 450 students. The Academy for Classical Education, a local charter school on New Forsyth Road, opened in August 2014 and has about 1,500 students in kindergarten through 11th grade.
Like ACE, Macon Charter Academy operated under the Bibb County school district. The state Board of Education revoked the school's charter, citing problems with academic performance, finances, management and maintenance. In addition, students tested below the Bibb County average in 20 of 24 content areas of the Georgia Milestones Assessment.
A fourth charter, Bloomfield Preparatory Academy, could be in operation in Macon by fall 2019. School leaders have not yet announced the school's intended location or focus.
They sent a letter of intent to the Bibb County school board in the fall and plan to submit their second charter petition before the March 2 deadline. The school board denied Bloomfield’s first petition in January 2016, saying more clarification and details were needed.
