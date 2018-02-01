Bibb school board member to seek re-election

A Bibb County school board member hopes to keep his seat a while longer. Daryl Morton announced Wednesday that he is running for re-election in May.
Morton, a Macon attorney, is finishing up his first, four-year term as the representative for at-large post 7. He served as board treasurer in 2016, president in 2017 and was elected as treasurer at the Board of Education meeting in January.
“I’m running for re-election to the school board because, while we are making tremendous progress, I want to continue to do all that I can to make sure every child, in every school has the opportunity for a quality education — an education that will help them become part of the solution in our community,” Morton said in a press release.
At-large post 8 is the only other Bibb County board seat that will be voted on during the upcoming election. Wanda West, who has held the position since 2011, has not officially announced plans to run again. Lisa Garrett, a retired educator, made it known last year that she would run for the seat.
