Baldwin schools kick off recycling program

Baldwin County's schools have all gone green. The district has launched a recycling program, in partnership with Keep Milledgeville-Baldwin Beautiful, Advanced Disposal and Diversified Maintenance.
“This is a community partnership that has been months in the making and aims to lessen the impact of our carbon footprint here in Baldwin County,” Superintendent Noris Price said. “We are a very large organization with over 6,000 students and staff entering our buildings every day. This partnership is going to help us reduce the waste we create and do so in a way that produces a cleaner environment for our students, staff and our community.”
Advanced Disposal is donating the recycling bins and will provide services for free. Diversified Maintenance will do collect the materials from the schools. The district held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at Lakeview Primary to kick of the district-wide recycling program.
