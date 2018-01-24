Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Education

Baldwin schools kick off recycling program

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 24, 2018 04:44 PM

Baldwin County's schools have all gone green. The district has launched a recycling program, in partnership with Keep Milledgeville-Baldwin Beautiful, Advanced Disposal and Diversified Maintenance.

“This is a community partnership that has been months in the making and aims to lessen the impact of our carbon footprint here in Baldwin County,” Superintendent Noris Price said. “We are a very large organization with over 6,000 students and staff entering our buildings every day. This partnership is going to help us reduce the waste we create and do so in a way that produces a cleaner environment for our students, staff and our community.”

Advanced Disposal is donating the recycling bins and will provide services for free. Diversified Maintenance will do collect the materials from the schools. The district held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at Lakeview Primary to kick of the district-wide recycling program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video