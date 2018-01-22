Families attend a previous Self-Determination Conference in Macon. The event helps special needs students and their families learn their options for the future. The 2018 event is Jan. 27.
Families attend a previous Self-Determination Conference in Macon. The event helps special needs students and their families learn their options for the future. The 2018 event is Jan. 27. Special to The Telegraph
Families attend a previous Self-Determination Conference in Macon. The event helps special needs students and their families learn their options for the future. The 2018 event is Jan. 27. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Event will help families with special needs children discover possibilities for the future

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 22, 2018 02:33 PM

A event coming up Saturday will help children with disabilities and their families plan for the future.

The fourth annual Self-Determination Conference is for special needs students in eighth-grade and older of all functioning levels and their parents as well as professionals, said Terri Goodridge, parent mentor for the Bibb County school district's special education program.

The free event, open to families across Middle Georgia, is from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Bibb County district's Professional Learning Building, at 2007 Riverside Drive in Macon. Breakfast will be provided. The conference is offered by Middle Georgia Learning Resource System, the Middle Georgia Regional Transition Council and Parent Mentor Partnership.

"There needs to be more options for our students with disabilities so they can have meaningful life after they leave (high school)," Goodridge said. "(The event) is tying all of the resources together in a one-stop shop. They can have a fulfilled, productive life, regardless of their disability. That's really key."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parents will be able to get information on things like vocational and rehabilitation services, post-secondary school, technical school, and Medicaid waivers to cover day programs and residential programs. The students will participate in "youth tracks" on budgeting, self-independence skills, safe internet use, how to present themselves and dream-building, Goodridge said.

Parents of children with disabilities often don't know all of their options. The conference will help them set realistic goals and look at what's possible for their children after high school. They'll learn the steps needed to help their kids be successful, she said.

The deadline to register for the conference is 10 a.m. Friday. Parents and children must both be signed up. Visit https://tinyurl.com/MGRTC2018 or call 478-779-3708 or 478-765-8716 for registration assistance.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video