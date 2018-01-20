Georgia's education plan approved by feds

The federal government has given Georgia the green light on its education plan. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos approved the state's proposal for the Every Student Succeeds Act on Friday night.
All states have been required to submit plans to the U.S. Department of Education and make revisions as necessary. Georgia completed its first draft June 15, reworked it based on feedback from educators and stakeholders, and submitted it Sept. 18, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The state received interim feedback on the proposal from the federal education department Dec. 14 and resubmitted Jan. 4 with the requested changes.
The act, signed into law in late 2015, replaces the No Child Left Behind Act of 2002 and amends the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, according to UnderstandingEssa.org. ESSA shifts some of the power for K-12 education from the federal level back to the states, allowing them more flexibility.
“We listened and heard that Georgians want a K-12 education system that supports the whole child; a system that produces students who are not just college- and career-ready, but ready for life," Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. "This plan is a direct response to that feedback and reflects our continued focus on expanding opportunities for Georgia’s students.”
Among its many initiatives, Georgia's plan focuses on educating and supporting the "whole child"; brings more clarity and consistency to the College and Career Readiness Performance Index; rewards schools that are showing progress in educating traditionally undeserved students; and provides a four-tiered, universal support system for schools.
Find out more about Georgia's ESSA plan at http://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/communications/Pages/ESSA.aspx.
