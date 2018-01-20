Education

Georgia's education plan approved by feds

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 20, 2018 10:15 AM

The federal government has given Georgia the green light on its education plan. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos approved the state's proposal for the Every Student Succeeds Act on Friday night.

All states have been required to submit plans to the U.S. Department of Education and make revisions as necessary. Georgia completed its first draft June 15, reworked it based on feedback from educators and stakeholders, and submitted it Sept. 18, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The state received interim feedback on the proposal from the federal education department Dec. 14 and resubmitted Jan. 4 with the requested changes.

The act, signed into law in late 2015, replaces the No Child Left Behind Act of 2002 and amends the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, according to UnderstandingEssa.org. ESSA shifts some of the power for K-12 education from the federal level back to the states, allowing them more flexibility.

“We listened and heard that Georgians want a K-12 education system that supports the whole child; a system that produces students who are not just college- and career-ready, but ready for life," Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. "This plan is a direct response to that feedback and reflects our continued focus on expanding opportunities for Georgia’s students.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among its many initiatives, Georgia's plan focuses on educating and supporting the "whole child"; brings more clarity and consistency to the College and Career Readiness Performance Index; rewards schools that are showing progress in educating traditionally undeserved students; and provides a four-tiered, universal support system for schools.

Find out more about Georgia's ESSA plan at http://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/communications/Pages/ESSA.aspx.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video