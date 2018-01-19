Mercer University.
Education

Partnership gives university scientists access to more facilities, resources

By Andrea Honaker

January 19, 2018 10:53 AM

Faculty at several Georgia universities have gained some extra space for their research work. Mercer University is among eight schools in the Georgia Research Alliance that have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows scientists to use core research facilities, technology and equipment at any of the partner schools.

The other participating schools are Augusta University, Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Morehouse School of Medicine and the University of Georgia. The partnership will provide faculty with more research support services, keep schools from duplicating resources and encourage collaborative projects, according to a press release.

“Sharing these core research facilities, which often include expensive equipment and specially trained personnel, is an ideal opportunity to enhance team science while increasing research efficiency and saving time and money," C. Michael Cassidy, president of the GRA, said in a press release.

