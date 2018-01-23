Monroe students to get hands-on experience working with livestock in new facility

More Videos 1:25 Ag sciences center coming to Monroe school district Pause 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:42 Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:55 Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 0:43 Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ag sciences center coming to Monroe school district The Monroe County school district plans to build an agriculture sciences center, which both Mary Persons High School and Monroe County Middle School will use. The district hopes to have it completed by fall 2018. The Monroe County school district plans to build an agriculture sciences center, which both Mary Persons High School and Monroe County Middle School will use. The district hopes to have it completed by fall 2018. Jenna Eason and Andrea Honaker breaking@macon.com

