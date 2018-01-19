Open houses coming up at Stratford, Tattnall

Two private schools in Macon have open houses coming up.
Stratford Academy's admissions open house is 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28. In addition, preschool and lower school open houses are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Feb. 7 and March 7. For more information, call 478-477-8073. The school is at 6010 Peake Road.
Tattnall Square Academy has events planned for 2 p.m. Jan. 28 and 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Pre-register online at bit.ly/startstrongtsa or visit tattnall.org/admissions. For more information, email tiffany.herndon@tattnall.org. The school is located at 111 Trojan Trail.
Attendees can tour the schools, talk with faculty and students and learn about academics. Both schools serve students from age 3 to 12th grade.
Comments