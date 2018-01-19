Douglass Theatre
Education

Annual college film series kicks off Thursday

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 19, 2018 11:04 AM

The College Town Film Series returns to Macon on Thursday. The theme for the 20th event is "Women of the Night: A Film Noir Exploration," and three films will be screened.

Orson Welles’ 1947 film “The Lady from Shanghai" will be shown Thursday; Carl Franklin's 1995 “Devil in a Blue Dress” on Feb. 1; and Joseph H. Lewis’s 1950 “Gun Crazy" on Feb. 8. All the movies start at 7:30 p.m. at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, and an audience discussion will follow.

The series is sponsored by Middle Georgia State University, Mercer University and Wesleyan College, and students at those schools can see the films for free if they bring their college ID. All others pay $5 at the door. Popcorn and a drink are included.

For more information, email bob.burnham@mga.edu or call 478-471-2999.

