Bibb elementary school to close its doors in fall 2021

More Videos 1:24 Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly' Pause 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 2:42 After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 2:26 Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly' The Bibb County Board of Education voted Jan. 18 to close Brookdale Elementary, as part of its five-year facilities plan for the state Department of Education. The Bibb County Board of Education voted Jan. 18 to close Brookdale Elementary, as part of its five-year facilities plan for the state Department of Education. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

The Bibb County Board of Education voted Jan. 18 to close Brookdale Elementary, as part of its five-year facilities plan for the state Department of Education. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph