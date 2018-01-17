Student brought loaded handgun, 10 rounds to Bibb school

A student who brought a loaded gun to a Bibb County school last week had 10 rounds of ammunition, according to a campus police incident report.
Two students were arrested after the Jan. 10 incident at Taylor Elementary School on Crestline Drive.
About 10 minutes before school let out for the day, a fourth-grade teacher overheard students talking about a firearm and notified the school's crisis response team.
Five students who knew about the gun were isolated from other children and put into separate classrooms. The team discovered a handgun in a student's jacket in an empty classroom. Campus police secured the weapon when they arrived.
The Kel-Tec 9 mm Luger had one bullet in the chamber and one in the magazine. Eight additional bullets were in the pocket of the jacket, according to the report from officer Cedrick May. The student who brought the gun to school showed it to three other students. He and one other student handled the gun, and both were arrested.
The weapon is owned by the student's guardian, who told officers she normally keeps the gun unloaded and secured in her bedroom. She said her bedroom door had been left unlocked recently while work was being done on her house, and the student could have taken the gun then, the report said. She didn't know it was missing until authorities contacted her.
"It's unclear as to why the handgun was brought to school," May said in the report. "(The student) told his guardian that he wanted to hurt himself, and a student witness said that he brought the handgun to the school in order to trade it for a red belt."
The report did not indicate when the student said he wanted to hurt himself. During a meeting for Taylor Elementary parents Jan. 11, District Investigator Corey Goble said the student had no intent to use the weapon at school.
After the episode, the student's guardian did not allow him to be taken to the hospital for evaluation for saying he wanted to hurt himself. She said she would take him to his doctor.
A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
