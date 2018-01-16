A strong arctic cold front will move through the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Along with the front, a band of light-to-moderate snow wasexpected to move through as well. Here is the approximate timing of the rain-snow line, and a glimpse of what the radar may look like at that time.
Education

Bibb County schools closed Wednesday for snow

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 16, 2018 08:59 PM

Bibb County schools will be closed on Wednesday.

"There's no day like a snow day," schools superintendent Curtis Jones Jr. tweeted late Tuesday night.

The announcement followed an 8 p.m. briefing by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Snow is expected to begin overnight and parts of Middle Georgia could see as much as 1.5 inches of it.

Before the announcement, a Twitter account for the Bibb County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency tweeted that Bibb Schools would be closed Wednesday.

The Bibb County, Georgia, school district Twitter offered clarification to some who apparently were confused.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

