Bibb County schools closed Wednesday for snow

Bibb County schools will be closed on Wednesday.

"There's no day like a snow day," schools superintendent Curtis Jones Jr. tweeted late Tuesday night.

The announcement followed an 8 p.m. briefing by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Snow is expected to begin overnight and parts of Middle Georgia could see as much as 1.5 inches of it.

Before the announcement, a Twitter account for the Bibb County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency tweeted that Bibb Schools would be closed Wednesday.

The Bibb County, Georgia, school district Twitter offered clarification to some who apparently were confused.

Kids, we're Bibb County, Georgia - not Bibb County, Alabama! https://t.co/jhoyRlbP3Z — Bibb County Schools (@BibbSchools) January 17, 2018

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor