Middle Georgia State graduates first students in nursing master's program

A local university recently graduated its first class of graduates in a new program. Middle Georgia State University started its adult/gerontology acute care nurse practitioner master's program in January 2016, and 11 students graduated in December.
The first graduates in the program are JoAnn Blythe, Casey Clark, Russell Dunn, Macey Elks, Tori Etheridge, Sonia Evans, Terri LeDoux, Darquita Loyd, Kasey Robbins, Jenna Watkins and Stephanie Williams. The program requires 43 hours of graduate course hours.
"We're excited to reach this milestone," said Lawanda Greene, assistant professor of nursing who coordinates the program. "Getting a new master's degree established is challenging work but it pays off when you actually see students getting ready to graduate and know they are going to have a positive impact on their future patients."
