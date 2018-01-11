50 guest principals learn the ropes during a day at Bibb schools

More Videos 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Pause 1:43 Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:18 Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate 4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Family leaps from window fleeing unseen intruder 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:26 Community members step in as guest principals 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:11 Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Community members step in as guest principals More than 50 community members stepped in as "principals" at Bibb County public schools Jan. 11. During Principal for a Day, each school welcomed one or more guest from local businesses, organizations, churches, agencies and more. Westside High School had four guest "principals." More than 50 community members stepped in as "principals" at Bibb County public schools Jan. 11. During Principal for a Day, each school welcomed one or more guest from local businesses, organizations, churches, agencies and more. Westside High School had four guest "principals." Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

