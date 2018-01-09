Free sign language classes help keep the conversation going at home, in the community

Communication between Winn Minter and her family used to be a challenge. The 14-year-old, who is nonverbal but not deaf, heard what people were saying, but speaking devices were not working well for her side of the conversation, her mother Jennifer Minter said.
Winn is able to fully express herself now that the whole family uses American Sign Language, and her family knows her better than ever.
Jennifer Minter, parent mentor for the the Bibb school district's Program for Exceptional Children, started a free sign language class four years ago to help her family, other families, community members and educators learn to better communicate with loved ones. The district's next round of courses starts Thursday.
Many deaf children in Middle Georgia travel daily to the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, where they talk easily with their peers and staff using signs. However, it can be a much different situation back at home, Minter said.
Never miss a local story.
"They have a life up (at school) because everybody there knows sign language. They can talk. They would come home, but none of their family knew sign language. You can imagine what kind of life that’s like. That would be so lonely," Minter said.
With sign language classes and lots of practice, families can start to close the communication gap. One mother was motivated to take the course after seeing how much her son was using sign language with his friends at school, Minter said. She realized she was missing out on conversations with him, and learning sign language helped them connect.
Twenty to 30 people have participated in the course in years past, and attendees don't have to be from Bibb County. The classes are set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 11, 18 and Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 at the Bibb district's Career Training Annex at 2007 Riverside Drive in Macon. Register in advance at http://tinyurl.com/j9t6olr or 478-765-8716.
"You come out of there knowing the full alphabet and basic signs," Minter said. “If you know the sign language alphabet, you can spell anything."
Participants will know enough signs to be able to help someone in the community if necessary. They're encouraged to keep practicing to hone their skills and keep them sharp. Minter hopes the classes will help Macon become a more sign-language-friendly community.
Comments