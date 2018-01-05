Public hearing on Bibb school closing rescheduled

The Bibb County district has rescheduled its next public hearing about a potential school closure.
The school system is preparing to submit its five-year facilities plan for the Department of Education, and it's required to hold two public hearings.
On Jan. 18, board members are scheduled to approve the closure of either Brookdale, Riley or L.H. Williams elementary school. Superintendent Curtis Jones recommended the Brookdale option, which also calls for building a new Riley Elementary, during a Dec. 14 meeting.
The first public hearing happened Thursday at Brookdale Elementary. The second hearing was planned for Monday at Central High School, but it has been rescheduled due to a lack of quorum. At least five board members must be in attendance for the hearing to take place.
Never miss a local story.
The meeting has been changed to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18, prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting, at the Board of Education offices at 484 Mulberry St. in Macon.
Comments