Mercer chosen as host for Mongolian studies center

By Andrea Honaker

January 04, 2018 12:39 PM

Mercer University is the newest host for the American Center for Mongolian Studies. The nonprofit educational organization, founded in 2004, focuses on academic projects and exchanges in Mongolia and Inner Asia.

Mercer's Department of International and Global Studies became the home for the center in October, and adjunct professor of international and global studies Jonathan Addleton is the new executive director. Previous host colleges have included Austin College, Western Washington University, the University of Wisconsin and the University of Pennsylvania.

“My hope is that this affiliation will further strengthen Mercer’s international connections, not only with Mongolia but also with East Asia, Central Asia and beyond," Addleton said in a press release.

