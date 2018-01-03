More Videos

    With the potential of winter weather in Middle Georgia this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Education

These Middle Georgia schools are closing for winter weather

By Telegraph staff

breaking@macon.com

January 03, 2018 08:36 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The following schools are reporting closures for winter weather.

Dodge County schools are closed for students and staff Wednesday.

Dublin city schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.

Laurens County schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.

Telfair County schools are closed for students and staff Wednesday.

Treutlen County schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.

This list will be updated as needed throughout the day. Schools: To report a closing, please email breaking@macon.com.





