These Middle Georgia schools are closing for winter weather

The following schools are reporting closures for winter weather.
Dodge County schools are closed for students and staff Wednesday.
Dublin city schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.
Laurens County schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.
Telfair County schools are closed for students and staff Wednesday.
Treutlen County schools are closed for students Wednesday. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.
This list will be updated as needed throughout the day. Schools: To report a closing, please email breaking@macon.com.
