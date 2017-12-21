Bibb school receives $700,000 state grant

A Bibb County school has received a state grant worth $700,000. Westside High School was among three winners for Innovation Fund Grants from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.
The grant program helps schools, districts and educational service agencies improve student achievement. The Crisp County and Clarke County school districts were awarded Implementation Grants to pilot new education programs, and Westside High received a Scaling Grant to expand its Response to Intervention-based Personalized Learning Program to serve more students.
Westside will receive the funding over two and a half years and use it to provide all students with "personalized supports to ensure they are college and career ready," according to a press release from the district. Through four programs — Twilight, Blended Learning Academy, Challenge Academy and College and Career Academy — the school will work to meet the needs of students who are struggling, on-grade level, advanced or dealing with other challenges.
"I am confident these grants will provide schools and education groups with effective opportunities to transform educational experiences for many of Georgia's students," Gov. Nathan Deal said in a press release. "Together, we will continue working to ensure that every student receives the tools necessary for academic achievement and lifelong success."
