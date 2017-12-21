LaTeisha Nesbitt, left, works on her Biology lab assignment in Jennifer Hulgan's class at Westside High School in 2010.
LaTeisha Nesbitt, left, works on her Biology lab assignment in Jennifer Hulgan's class at Westside High School in 2010. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
LaTeisha Nesbitt, left, works on her Biology lab assignment in Jennifer Hulgan's class at Westside High School in 2010. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Education

Bibb school receives $700,000 state grant

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 21, 2017 10:48 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:50 PM

A Bibb County school has received a state grant worth $700,000. Westside High School was among three winners for Innovation Fund Grants from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.

The grant program helps schools, districts and educational service agencies improve student achievement. The Crisp County and Clarke County school districts were awarded Implementation Grants to pilot new education programs, and Westside High received a Scaling Grant to expand its Response to Intervention-based Personalized Learning Program to serve more students.

Westside will receive the funding over two and a half years and use it to provide all students with "personalized supports to ensure they are college and career ready," according to a press release from the district. Through four programs — Twilight, Blended Learning Academy, Challenge Academy and College and Career Academy — the school will work to meet the needs of students who are struggling, on-grade level, advanced or dealing with other challenges.

"I am confident these grants will provide schools and education groups with effective opportunities to transform educational experiences for many of Georgia's students," Gov. Nathan Deal said in a press release. "Together, we will continue working to ensure that every student receives the tools necessary for academic achievement and lifelong success."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video