Education

Local FFA team wins first place at national contest

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 21, 2017 09:28 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:15 PM

Bleckley County students won a national title at the Future Farmers of America competition this fall. The county's FFA forestry team won first place at the convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 27.

The school’s four team members also won individual awards. Blake Bohannon won the first-place high individual award and first place in the practicum category, and Tucker Felkins won the second-place individual award and first place in the test category.

Jacob Smith earned third place in the individual high awards, and LeAnn Hearn won seventh place. Felkins is the Bleckley FFA chapter president and the state FFA president. Dan Floyd is the school's FFA adviser.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video