Local FFA team wins first place at national contest

Bleckley County students won a national title at the Future Farmers of America competition this fall. The county's FFA forestry team won first place at the convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 27.
The school’s four team members also won individual awards. Blake Bohannon won the first-place high individual award and first place in the practicum category, and Tucker Felkins won the second-place individual award and first place in the test category.
Jacob Smith earned third place in the individual high awards, and LeAnn Hearn won seventh place. Felkins is the Bleckley FFA chapter president and the state FFA president. Dan Floyd is the school's FFA adviser.
