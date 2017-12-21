Mercer library dean to retire in 2018

Mercer University's longtime library dean plans to retire in 2018, and the search is on for someone to fill her shoes.
Elizabeth Dankert Hammond has served as dean of the University Library since 1999, and her last day will be June 30. A search committee has been selected to fill her post.
“She has led the University Library through a period of dynamic growth and change, always seeking innovative ways to keep Mercer on the leading edge of the field. We are very grateful for her dedicated service," Provost D. Scott Davis said.
Hammond has worked for Mercer University since 1978, previously serving in administrative and library public service positions. As library director, she oversees operations at the Jack Tarver Library on the Macon campus, the Swilley Library on the Cecil B. Day campus in Atlanta and libraries at the Regional Academic Centers.
