Kids need late night help with homework? Some Bibb County students can get it here

More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 2:17

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says 1:40

As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black 1:43

During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

  • Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

    Students in Bibb County's 2017 and 2018 graduating classes have access to free tutoring through an online program called Homework Help, funded through the GEAR UP Grant.

Students in Bibb County's 2017 and 2018 graduating classes have access to free tutoring through an online program called Homework Help, funded through the GEAR UP Grant. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
Students in Bibb County's 2017 and 2018 graduating classes have access to free tutoring through an online program called Homework Help, funded through the GEAR UP Grant. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Education

Kids need late night help with homework? Some Bibb County students can get it here

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 26, 2017 12:13 PM

If Bibb County seniors get stumped on assignments late at night, tutors are ready to step in at a moment's notice.

This is the second year the school district has offered the Homework Help online program from the Princeton Review. Funded through the GEAR UP Grant, it's free to qualifying students and available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bibb County students in the 2017 and 2018 graduating classes are eligible to use the service as high school seniors and college freshmen, said Janice Flowers, the district's GEAR UP Grant director. Juniors who need additional credits to be on track for graduation can also use it.

Students access Homework Help at www.tutor.com/BibbCountyGU. They log in with their student ID number and password and choose from more than 40 course subjects, including Advanced Placement courses and foreign languages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They're connected with tutors certified in the content area, and they can upload problems or type questions into a chat box. Students can also submit essays and receive feedback and suggestions, Flowers said.

They can print their conversations with the tutors and replay the sessions, said Westside High School senior Faith Smith, who receives tutoring in AP statistics about every other day at home.

"It's just like traditional one-on-one tutoring," Flowers said. "It is to support you. The tutors are not going to give you the answer. They work you through the process. It's about helping that student know how to get there and understanding their work."

Homework Help allows students to pick their tutors and select favorites, Smith said. The sessions feel very similar to having in-person tutors. The instructors have different teaching styles, but they are all eager to help and try their best to make sure students leave with a good grasp of the concepts.

"It's helped me a lot. I can have no clue, but after I'm done with the tutor, I have an idea," Smith said. "No matter what time of day, a tutor will always be there to help you."

Ninety Bibb students used Homework Help in November, with almost 89 percent of them seeking help in math, Flowers said. Tutoring in social studies and science is requested a lot, too. In November, the most popular time for students to use the program was between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays. Some students even log in at midnight or 1 a.m.

After the sessions, students are confident going back to the classroom and engaging in the lessons, Flowers said. Homework Help also helps make them college or career ready. The Bibb district hopes more students will take advantage of this free service.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 2:17

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says 1:40

As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black 1:43

During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

View More Video