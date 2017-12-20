High-schoolers become stylists at new student-run salon

More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 2:17

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas 1:04

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

  • School salon helps students get real-world experience

    Salon 360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public.

Salon 360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public. Beau Cabell and Andrea Honaker breaking@macon.com
Salon 360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public. Beau Cabell and Andrea Honaker breaking@macon.com

Education

High-schoolers become stylists at new student-run salon

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 20, 2017 12:45 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Senior Cierra Mitchum hopes to one day own her own beauty salon or teach cosmetology. At Hutchings College and Career Academy, she can start working toward that dream and gain real-world experience while still in high school.

Bibb County students in Hutchings' cosmetology career pathway will provide services to the public in the new Salon 360, located on the bottom level of the Anthony Road school. The salon offers pedicures, manicures, eyebrow and eyelash services, and haircuts and styling for men and women, all for $30 or less, cosmetology instructor Latonia Walker said. Hair color and waxing may be added in the future.

Salon 360 is closed while schools are on holiday break, but it will be back in business Jan. 10. Hutchings CEO Cassandra Washington said there were a few customers for the grand opening Dec. 14, and a lot of people have been calling to get information and prices, Walker said.

The services are performed by second-year cosmetology students, who completely the cosmetology pathway last year and earned their shampoo technician certification from Central Georgia Technical College, Walker said. They are taking advanced cosmetology and cosmetology licensure and entrepreneurship classes this year and earning college credit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First-year cosmetology students are being trained as assistants, and they will greet and prep clients before turning them over to the stylists.

"They know when they come through the door, it's all professional," Walker said. "Even if we're in the classroom, we're working. You're working to educate yourself to do better in the service. It has opened up their eyes about what work really is."

The cosmetology students practice on mannequins a lot, and working with actual people takes their training to the next level and helps them develop soft skills, Washington said.

"I think (Salon) 360 will now give that pathway that real-world experience, so that kids are truly graduating college and career ready and they’re ready to go to work," she said. "Sometimes if you are practicing without the real experiences, then you’re not really ready for the real world. That’s why it’s important that every pathway has some connection to that real-world experience.”

Martin, who's home school is Northeast High, said she's excited to gain salon experience, get a feel for the business and learn how to do different hair styles.

Salon 360 teaches students about customer service, critical thinking, professionalism and responsibility and helps them become stronger and more confident, Walker said. The skills they gain will apply to any jobs in their future, and the hands-on experience will rise their resumes to the top.

"They're very talented young ladies, and I'm very proud of them," Walker said. "I think every one of them will have a great career, even if it's not in cosmetology."

To find out more about Salon 360 or make an appointment, call 478-779-3722, email experiencesalon360@yahoo.com or visit salon360.setmore.com. The salon opens back up Jan. 10, and hours of operation are 8:15-9:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 8:15-9:30 a.m. Thursday. Appointments must be made in advance, and only cash payments are accepted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 2:17

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas 1:04

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

View More Video