High-schoolers become stylists at new student-run salon

School salon helps students get real-world experience Salon 360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public. Salon 360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public. Beau Cabell and Andrea Honaker breaking@macon.com

