Education

ACE reschedules parent open house

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 13, 2017 03:57 PM

Interested in sending your child to the Academy for Classical Education? Parents can take a look at the Bibb County charter school during an open house at 10 a.m. Jan. 20. The event was rescheduled after originally being set for Jan. 10

The school is accepting pre-admission applications now for the 2018-19 school year. Pre-admission enters children in ACE's lottery system but does not guarantee enrollment. Pre-admission closes at midnight Jan. 31, and the lottery will take place Feb. 15. Students must live in Bibb County.

All grades but kindergarten are full now, but the school is still taking applications for its wait list. Families may tour the school any Wednesday in January, but reservations must be made at 478-238-5757.

In addition, ACE is now accepting applications for teaching and counseling positions. A teacher recruitment fair is scheduled for Jan. 27, with sessions for K-5 teaching candidates from 9-11 a.m. and grades 6-12 from 1-3 p.m.

