Education

Mercer adds new master’s degree programs

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

November 10, 2017 11:39 AM

Mercer University is adding two new master’s degree programs next year.

Starting in June, the Macon campus will offer a Master of Athletic Training degree. The program is six semesters and 70 credit hours and includes clinical experience with Mercer athletic programs.

Next fall, students can start working toward a Master of Theological Studies at the school’s Atlanta campus. That program is 49 hours and two years, and students can choose to concentrate on Bible, history/theology, ethics or practical theology.

The university’s Board of Trustees approved the new programs during its homecoming meeting.

Andrea Honaker

