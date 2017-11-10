Mercer adds new master’s degree programs

Mercer University is adding two new master’s degree programs next year.
Starting in June, the Macon campus will offer a Master of Athletic Training degree. The program is six semesters and 70 credit hours and includes clinical experience with Mercer athletic programs.
Next fall, students can start working toward a Master of Theological Studies at the school’s Atlanta campus. That program is 49 hours and two years, and students can choose to concentrate on Bible, history/theology, ethics or practical theology.
The university’s Board of Trustees approved the new programs during its homecoming meeting.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
