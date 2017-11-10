Education

Baldwin school district looking for community input

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

November 10, 2017 11:37 AM

The Baldwin County district wants the community’s feedback on the future of its public schools. Families and stakeholders are invited to a forum from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin High School.

Attendees will be able to share ideas and suggestions and talk about goals and priorities for the district. Officials will take the public’s comments into account as they work to create a new strategic plan.

“We look forward to having everyone come out and work with us to build a world-class school district right here in Baldwin County,” Superintendent Noris Price said.

The high school is at 155 Ga. 49 in Milledgeville. Call 478-457-3324 or email shane.purdy@baldwin.k12.ga.us for more information.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

