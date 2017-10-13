Oct. 21 is day of festivals and fun at Wesleyan

An upcoming Macon festival celebrates women and their many talents and contributions. The first Women With Purpose is 1-5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Wesleyan College.
The event is free for kids 16 and younger and $10 for others. It’s a fundraiser for Crisis Line and Safe House and hosted by Wesleyan and its Lane Center for Service and Leadership.
“Women With Purpose is a fun festival aimed to showcase women in our society through music, art, dancing, food and much more,” said Julie Rogers, assistant director for the Lane Center. “Our main goal for this event is to raise money for the Crisis Line and Safehouse, as well as promote many nonprofit organizations who assist the community in many ways.”
The festival will feature bounce houses, face painting, activities for kids, performances by female musicians and dancers, guest speakers, food, raffles and vendor booths. Nonprofit organizations will be on site with information on their services.
From 8-11 a.m., the United in Pink Flamingo Fest will happen on the Wesleyan campus. United in Pink provides services and resources to women diagnosed with breast cancer and their families.
A 5K race starts at 9 a.m., and the 1K walk starts at 9:10 a.m. There will also be a fall festival, entertainment, awards, Kids Zone, vendor tents and a sponsor expo. To register for the races, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Macon/FlamingoFest5K.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments