Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Macon.
Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Macon. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Education

Middle Georgia State hosts Planting Day ceremony

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 13, 2017 1:26 PM

Middle Georgia State University is celebrating National Planting Day on Monday. A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. in the Foundation Board Room of the Student Life Center in Macon.

Speakers include Adam Cochran, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission chairman, and Gary Wilson, owner/horticulturist of TGW Garden Design & Installation. After the ceremony, a serviceberry tree will be planted outside the building.

The event is sponsored by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Middle Georgia State’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • College fair tour stopping in Macon

    The Probe College Fair Tour will be at Middle Georgia State University from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

College fair tour stopping in Macon

College fair tour stopping in Macon 1:05

College fair tour stopping in Macon
Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

View More Video