Middle Georgia State hosts Planting Day ceremony

Middle Georgia State University is celebrating National Planting Day on Monday. A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. in the Foundation Board Room of the Student Life Center in Macon.
Speakers include Adam Cochran, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission chairman, and Gary Wilson, owner/horticulturist of TGW Garden Design & Installation. After the ceremony, a serviceberry tree will be planted outside the building.
The event is sponsored by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Middle Georgia State’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
