University celebrates LGBT history week

Middle Georgia State University is hosting several events for LGBT+ History Week. The activities, which are free and open to the public, are organized by the university’s Gay-Straight Alliance student organization and Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Title IX.
Events run Oct. 16-19 and include an art exhibit, carnival and voter registration drive, and lectures and forums on inclusion for transgender people, civil rights protections and hate crimes.
For the complete schedule, visit www.mga.edu/news/2017/10/LGBT-history-month.php. For more information, email demarcus.beckham@mga.edu.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
