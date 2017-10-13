Education

University celebrates LGBT history week

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 13, 2017 11:43 AM

Middle Georgia State University is hosting several events for LGBT+ History Week. The activities, which are free and open to the public, are organized by the university’s Gay-Straight Alliance student organization and Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Title IX.

Events run Oct. 16-19 and include an art exhibit, carnival and voter registration drive, and lectures and forums on inclusion for transgender people, civil rights protections and hate crimes.

For the complete schedule, visit www.mga.edu/news/2017/10/LGBT-history-month.php. For more information, email demarcus.beckham@mga.edu.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • College fair tour stopping in Macon

    The Probe College Fair Tour will be at Middle Georgia State University from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

College fair tour stopping in Macon

College fair tour stopping in Macon 1:05

College fair tour stopping in Macon
Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

View More Video