Education

Elementary school celebrates students’ heritages

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 13, 2017 11:41 AM

A Macon school recently took time out to celebrated its students’ roots. Porter Elementary recognized Hispanic Heritage Month and all of the children’s heritages with a cultural parade. Students dressed in clothing representative of their backgrounds and learned about different cultural traditions.

Principal Cami Hamlin said the school has been hosting this “fusion celebration” for many years. It’s a great way to teach students about diversity, tolerance and inclusion.

“Porter celebrates culture as a process, not a product,” she said. “The growing diversity of student populations makes recognizing and celebrating the unique cultures of all students more crucial than ever. Sharing the cultural traditions of families within the larger school community creates a welcoming and respectful school environment.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382

