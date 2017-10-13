Getty Images/iStockphoto
Westside senior gets a first-hand look at the medical field

By Andrea Honaker

October 13, 2017 11:35 AM

Faith Smith got an insider’s local at the medical profession this summer.

The Westside High School senior, who hopes to be a brain or heart surgeon one day, was one of hundreds of students nominated to attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in June.

Smith and the other delegates heard doctors and Nobel Peace Prize winners speak, attended lecture-based sessions, participated in activities and exercises, and watched a live-stream of a real surgery, Smith said. They got a taste of the college experience by staying in college dorms.

“I always wanted to observe it more,” Smith said. “(The conference) helps me understand more about the medical field and how difficult it is to be in and the hard work.”

Smith hopes to get her undergraduate and medical degree from Emory University.

