Teacher finds way to help students dress in uniform for less

More Videos

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families 0:35

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected 1:10

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:52

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:02

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

  • Libby's Closet helping Prep School families

    Major Libby Blair, who teaches seventh-grade science at the Prep School at Georgia Military College, is the coordinator for Libby's Closet. Prep School students can buy uniform pieces for $1-4 there.

Major Libby Blair, who teaches seventh-grade science at the Prep School at Georgia Military College, is the coordinator for Libby's Closet. Prep School students can buy uniform pieces for $1-4 there. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
Major Libby Blair, who teaches seventh-grade science at the Prep School at Georgia Military College, is the coordinator for Libby's Closet. Prep School students can buy uniform pieces for $1-4 there. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Education

Teacher finds way to help students dress in uniform for less

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 12, 2017 1:55 PM

The cost of school uniforms was a little daunting to Major Libby Blair. When her daughter enrolled in Georgia Military College’s Prep School five years ago, Blair was not in a position to buy brand new pieces. So, she found gently used uniforms instead.

She knew other parents were in the same boat, and Libby’s Closet was born as a way to help. Prep School student Katie Nelson, who has since graduated, and Blair, who teachers seventh-grade science at the school, started the project two years ago. So far, 200-300 families have benefited from it.

The store originally was located in a corner of the school’s former auditorium and moved to the bottom floor of the renovated Old Capitol Building this summer. Prep School students in grades six through 12 can buy coats, pants, short- and long-sleeve shirts, physical education uniforms, hats and shoes for $1-4 each.

“(We’re) having a lot of happy repeat customers. The parents who come in are always very grateful. It always tickles me to see the look on their faces when I tell them how much they owe me,” said Blair, a Prep School alumnae. “If it wasn’t for the donations, I couldn’t do it. That’s the key.”

A new pair of uniform pants are $60-70, and shirts are $30-40. That can add up quickly for parents when they have growing children, Blair said. Her daughter changed sizes four times in three years when she was in middle school.

The uniforms at Libby’s Closet are donated by students who have graduated or are leaving the school. Blair makes sure the pieces will pass inspections before she offers them for sale.

The profits cover dry-cleaning costs at Chambers Cleaners in Milledgeville, which provides its services to the school at a cut rate, Blair said.

“The availability of gently used GMC Prep uniforms at a minimal cost through Libby’s Closet has been a real blessing to many of our GMC families over the past few years,” Principal Col. Pam Grant said. “We are grateful to Libby Blair for bringing this idea to reality and making a true difference in the lives of our students.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families 0:35

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected 1:10

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:52

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:02

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

  • College fair tour stopping in Macon

    The Probe College Fair Tour will be at Middle Georgia State University from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

College fair tour stopping in Macon

View More Video