High school senior shares award-winning research during TEDx talk

Stratford student in the running for national research prize Tejas Athni, a junior at Stratford Academy, applied leaf extract from a medicinal plant to brain tumor cells over the summer for a research project. He is one of 15 high school students in the running for a national neuroscience research prize. Tejas Athni, a junior at Stratford Academy, applied leaf extract from a medicinal plant to brain tumor cells over the summer for a research project. He is one of 15 high school students in the running for a national neuroscience research prize. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

