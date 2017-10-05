Art festival to feature glass pumpkin patch, marketplace

Art lovers will find plenty to love at Stratford Academy next week. The Macon school is hosting its second Celebrating ART event Oct. 13-18.
Macon Arts Alliance, Mercer University, Museum of Arts and Sciences and Wesleyan College are community partners for the festival, which is for all ages and includes free and ticketed events.
Celebrating ART features an artist marketplace with hundreds of original works, artist lectures, visiting artists-in-residence, demonstrations and workshops. The Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Oct. 13-15.
Visit celebratingartmacon.com for the full schedule of events and times. Email celebratingmcn@gmail.com or call 478-477-8073 ext. 614 for more information.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
