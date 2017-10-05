Pictured, from left, are Mitch Seabaugh, executive director of the Path2College 529 Plan; Caroline Greene with the Eagle’s Nest Children’s Center; Lucas, Jennifer and Greg Chapman, We Care Child Care Sweepstakes winners; and Jennifer Bridgeman, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Education

Local 3-year-old wins college savings sweepstakes

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 05, 2017 2:23 PM

A Macon three-year-old has a college savings plan in place after winning a statewide contest. Lucas Chapman, son of Greg and Jennifer Chapman, is one of four children who were awarded $1,529 for Path2College 529 Plans.

The We Care Child Care Sweepstakes, sponsored by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and Path2College 529 Plan, encourages families to start saving early for their kids’ higher education.

“Saving for college is important to me because I want to see my son Lucas excel in life,” said Greg Chapman, who entered his son in the sweepstakes. “Winning this contribution to his college savings means if we continue to contribute to his 529 plan, hopefully he will not have to go into massive debt to afford college. That would help by not putting a financial burden on him or our family.”

Winners were chosen at random from Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. The child care center that Lucas attends, The Eagles Nest Children’s Center, won $529.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

  Comments  

