Scholarship news: Local students named National Merit semifinalists

▪ Mount de Sales Academy senior Aidan Hintermaier and Georgia Military College Prep School senior Tyler Gray are 2018 National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the country. Finalists will be chosen in February, and 7,500 scholarship will be awarded in the spring.
▪ Hannah Kaitlyn Giles was awarded a $1,000 Reihl Science Scholarship from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. She is a graduate of Upson-Lee High School and pursuing a biology degree at University of Georgia.
▪ TJ Bennyhoff, a Georgia Military College student, received a $4,000 scholarship through a donation from Robins Financial Credit Union. He is studying business administration and history.
