Open house, Facebook live chat planned at area colleges

▪ Middle Georgia State University is hosting a live chat on Facebook about the dual-enrollment program. Join at www.facebook.com/MGAMOWR from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The dual-enrollment program allows students to earn college credit while still in high school.
▪ Georgia Military College will hold a Fall Open House on its Milledgeville campus from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14. Activities include campus tours, information sessions and scholarship interviews. Contact cadetadmissions@gmc.edu to RSVP or for more information.
