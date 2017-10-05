Middle Georgia State University’s Macon campus.
Open house, Facebook live chat planned at area colleges

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 05, 2017 2:18 PM

▪  Middle Georgia State University is hosting a live chat on Facebook about the dual-enrollment program. Join at www.facebook.com/MGAMOWR from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The dual-enrollment program allows students to earn college credit while still in high school.

▪  Georgia Military College will hold a Fall Open House on its Milledgeville campus from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14. Activities include campus tours, information sessions and scholarship interviews. Contact cadetadmissions@gmc.edu to RSVP or for more information.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

