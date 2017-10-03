More Videos

  • 'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood

    Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Education

Monroe students will make up two days for Irma

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 03, 2017 11:10 AM

Thanksgiving break has been cut a few days short in Monroe County. Schools in the district were closed for three days, Sept. 11-13, in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and students will make up two of those days.

Board of Education members approved Nov. 20 and 21 as additional instruction days during a called meeting Sept. 28, according to a press release. Students will be off Nov. 22-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state Department of Education allows public school districts up to four days off that don’t have to be made up for special circumstances. The district decided to make up two of the missed days because of “the uncertainty of future weather occurrences and/or emergencies that could impact our area later in the school year,” Superintendent Mike Hickman said in the release.

Certified school employees will have to complete eight professional learning hours or work-related activities after school by Jan. 2 to count for their third missed day.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

