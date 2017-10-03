Monroe students will make up two days for Irma

Thanksgiving break has been cut a few days short in Monroe County. Schools in the district were closed for three days, Sept. 11-13, in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and students will make up two of those days.
Board of Education members approved Nov. 20 and 21 as additional instruction days during a called meeting Sept. 28, according to a press release. Students will be off Nov. 22-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The state Department of Education allows public school districts up to four days off that don’t have to be made up for special circumstances. The district decided to make up two of the missed days because of “the uncertainty of future weather occurrences and/or emergencies that could impact our area later in the school year,” Superintendent Mike Hickman said in the release.
Certified school employees will have to complete eight professional learning hours or work-related activities after school by Jan. 2 to count for their third missed day.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments