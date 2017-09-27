Most midstate districts surpass state’s graduation rate in latest report

This year, 80.6 percent of Georgia’s students graduated from high school. Most midstate districts surpassed that rate or were a couple points shy of it, and a few showed gains from previous years, according to the Georgia Department of Education’s 2017 report.
This is the fifth year the state’s rate has increased, starting at just 69.7 percent in 2012. Half of Georgia’s districts had graduation rates of at least 90 percent this year.
Seventy-seven percent of students in the Bibb County district earned their diplomas, an improvement of 5.45 percentage points from 2016. Houston County rose nearly a point to 87.6 percent, and Twiggs County jumped 10 points to 90.
Graduation rates were down in several Middle Georgia districts, yet still above the state’s rate. Monroe County slid from 88 to 86.8 this year; Jones County, 85.9 to 85.4; Peach County, 91 to 83.3; and Bleckley County, 91 to 92.6.
Check back with macon.com later today for more details on this year’s graduation rates.
Comments