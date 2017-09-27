Two area colleges sign transfer agreements

Two area colleges have joined forces to simplify the transfer process.
Through an agreement signed Sept. 19, Oconee Fall Line Technical College graduates in certain programs will be able to “seamlessly transfer” to Middle Georgia State University to pursue bachelor’s degrees, according to a press release.
Programs included in the agreement are criminal justice, information technology, nursing, respiratory therapy, business technology and business management. As part of the partnership, the Middle Georgia State Foundation will give $5,000 scholarships to Oconee students who receive the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership.
Oconee students who are interested in transferring to Middle Georgia State should contact 478-471-2854 or laura.terrell@mga.edu.
