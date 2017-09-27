Dr. Christopher Blake, left, Middle Georgia State president, and Dr. Lloyd Horadan, Oconee Fall Line Tech president, signed the transfer agreement at a Sept. 19 ceremony held at OFTC’s Dublin campus.
Dr. Christopher Blake, left, Middle Georgia State president, and Dr. Lloyd Horadan, Oconee Fall Line Tech president, signed the transfer agreement at a Sept. 19 ceremony held at OFTC’s Dublin campus. Special to The Telegraph
Dr. Christopher Blake, left, Middle Georgia State president, and Dr. Lloyd Horadan, Oconee Fall Line Tech president, signed the transfer agreement at a Sept. 19 ceremony held at OFTC’s Dublin campus. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Two area colleges sign transfer agreements

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 27, 2017 9:59 AM

Two area colleges have joined forces to simplify the transfer process.

Through an agreement signed Sept. 19, Oconee Fall Line Technical College graduates in certain programs will be able to “seamlessly transfer” to Middle Georgia State University to pursue bachelor’s degrees, according to a press release.

Programs included in the agreement are criminal justice, information technology, nursing, respiratory therapy, business technology and business management. As part of the partnership, the Middle Georgia State Foundation will give $5,000 scholarships to Oconee students who receive the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership.

Oconee students who are interested in transferring to Middle Georgia State should contact 478-471-2854 or laura.terrell@mga.edu.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started
Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

View More Video